Col. Fateh Sher Khan Memorial T20 Cricket Cup from Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :By Sohail Ali Col. Fateh Sher Khan Memorial T20 Cup will swing into action here from tomorrow, Wednesday at Model Town Green Club ground.

All is set to hold the event in a befitting manner and it's inaugural march will be played between Pindi Gymkhana and Model Town Green Club, said Nabeel Ahmad , chief patron and sponsor of the event on Tuesday.

He said altogether 20 teams would showcase their talent in the event which aims at promoting cricket at grass-roots level and to revive the club cricket.

This tournament has been named after my late beloved father , Col Fateh Sher Khan who rendered meritorious services for his motherland, said Nabeel Ahmad , a Pakistani American and former chief executive officer (CEO) of the United States Cricket Association.

The participating teams are: Model Town Greens Club, Model Town Cricket Club, Cricket Center Club, Aligarh Cricket Club, Shah Faisal Cricket Club, Shah Kamal Club, Pindi Gymkhana Club, Township Whites Club. P&T Gymkhana Club, Anwar sports Club, Khurram Gymkhana Club, Ludhiana Gymkhana Club, Lahore Gymkhana Club, Punjab Club, Youngster B Club, Golden Star Club, Muslimabad Gymkhana Club, Apollo Club, Shining Cricket Club and YuSlim Club.

He said all the participating teams have been given colourful playing kits and Model Town Green Cricket Club is organizing the tournament.

He said being a former cricketer he has a special passion for the game and that is why he always sponsors this cricket event to play his role in the development of cricket at early level and to contribute in the overall development of the game in Pakistan while living in America.

" Their is dire need to organise high quality club tournaments round the year to expose the aspiring cricketers to competitive cricket and to find new talent", said Nabeel Ahmad.

He said the tournament, which would be played on league basis, offers handsome cash prizes with the winning team getting Rs, 200,000 and runners-up pocketing Rs. 100,000. Cash prizes will also be given to the notable performers of the event besides man of the match of every match.