UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Col Junaid Alam Unanimously Re-elected As President Pakistan Judo Federation

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

Col Junaid Alam unanimously re-elected as President Pakistan Judo Federation

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Col. (retd) Junaid Alam and Mansoor Ahmed were unanimously re-elected as President and Secretary General of Pakistan Judo Federation respectively for the next four years terms in an election held at a local hotel in Islamabad on Friday.

In this connection, a General Council meeting of Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) was held to elect the new office-bearers for the next four years terms, after completion of the last four-years according to the PJF constitution.

Representative of International Judo Federation, Muhammad Tahsin, hailing from Kuwait, who is also the Assistant to the President, Judo Union of Asia, was present online and observed the whole electoral process.

Representative of Pakistan Sports board, Shahid islam, Deputy Director General (Academics) also attended the meeting as observer; however, no observer was there from the Pakistan Olympic Association.

Justice (Retd) Muhammad Alamzeb Khan conducted the elections as election commissioner and announced the election results. Col (Retd) Junaid Alam and Mansoor Ahmed were unanimously re-elected as President and Secretary General of Pakistan Judo Federation for the next four years terms (2020-2024), respectively while Mrs. Fahmida Butt elected as Honorary Treasurer.

Other office-bearers, elected comprising Senior Vice President Dr Farhan Ebadat Yar Khan, Vice Presidents, Masood Ahmad, Bashir Khan and Asif Iqbal, Joint Secretary Noor Shah Afridi, hailing from merged tribal areas and Associate Secretary, Muhammad Rafique.

The six-members Executive Committee, including Lt. Col. Muhammad Abid Majeed, Salahuddin, Zulfiqar Abbassi, Naeema Khan, Miss Urooj Fatima and Miss Fatima Raheem.

Newly elected President Col (Retd) Junaid Alam thanked all the members for reposing confidence in him as President and said that Pakistan Judo Federation would take all possible steps for the development of Judo in the country like in the last tenure.

He said that judo players have made a name for the country and the nation by winning numerous medals at the international level. He said that no sports can be developed without the patronage of the government and sponsors, and the government should also take steps in the country to promote the game of judo and focus on other sports like cricket.

Col Junaid further said that during the last four years in the history of the country, Pakistan has greatly increased the world judo rankings and during this time, the athletes have won the most number of medals at the international level as well as qualified for the Olympics.

All affiliated units including Army, WAPDA, Railways, HEC, Police, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP, AJK and Islamabad attended the election meeting. Although due to the ongoing scenario, an online facility was available to the participants, most of them opted voluntarily to join physically even from far off areas like Balochistan and Sindh.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Cricket Islamabad Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Sports Punjab WAPDA Hotel Kuwait Azad Jammu And Kashmir HEC Olympics Afridi All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Death toll from Beirut port blast rises to 154

50 minutes ago

Afghans, Pakistanis and Kashmiris bonded by mutual ..

59 minutes ago

Over 400,000 customers enrolled in DEWA’s ‘My ..

1 hour ago

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

1 hour ago

Twitter Adds Labels for Accounts of Russia's Upper ..

1 hour ago

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Reconnai ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.