Col Junaid Alam unanimously re-elected as President Pakistan Judo Federation

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Col. (retd) Junaid Alam and Mansoor Ahmed were unanimously re-elected as President and Secretary General of Pakistan Judo Federation respectively for the next four years terms in an election held at a local hotel in Islamabad on Friday.

In this connection, a General Council meeting of Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) was held to elect the new office-bearers for the next four years terms, after completion of the last four-years according to the PJF constitution.

Representative of International Judo Federation, Muhammad Tahsin, hailing from Kuwait, who is also the Assistant to the President, Judo Union of Asia, was present online and observed the whole electoral process.

Representative of Pakistan Sports board, Shahid islam, Deputy Director General (Academics) also attended the meeting as observer; however, no observer was there from the Pakistan Olympic Association.

Justice (Retd) Muhammad Alamzeb Khan conducted the elections as election commissioner and announced the election results. Col (Retd) Junaid Alam and Mansoor Ahmed were unanimously re-elected as President and Secretary General of Pakistan Judo Federation for the next four years terms (2020-2024), respectively while Mrs. Fahmida Butt elected as Honorary Treasurer.

Other office-bearers, elected comprising Senior Vice President Dr Farhan Ebadat Yar Khan, Vice Presidents, Masood Ahmad, Bashir Khan and Asif Iqbal, Joint Secretary Noor Shah Afridi, hailing from merged tribal areas and Associate Secretary, Muhammad Rafique.

The six-members Executive Committee, including Lt. Col. Muhammad Abid Majeed, Salahuddin, Zulfiqar Abbassi, Naeema Khan, Miss Urooj Fatima and Miss Fatima Raheem.

Newly elected President Col (Retd) Junaid Alam thanked all the members for reposing confidence in him as President and said that Pakistan Judo Federation would take all possible steps for the development of Judo in the country like in the last tenure.

He said that judo players have made a name for the country and the nation by winning numerous medals at the international level. He said that no sports can be developed without the patronage of the government and sponsors, and the government should also take steps in the country to promote the game of judo and focus on other sports like cricket.

Col Junaid further said that during the last four years in the history of the country, Pakistan has greatly increased the world judo rankings and during this time, the athletes have won the most number of medals at the international level as well as qualified for the Olympics.

All affiliated units including Army, WAPDA, Railways, HEC, Police, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP, AJK and Islamabad attended the election meeting. Although due to the ongoing scenario, an online facility was available to the participants, most of them opted voluntarily to join physically even from far off areas like Balochistan and Sindh.