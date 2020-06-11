Col. Junaid inaugurates 3-day online Referees, Judges Course

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Judo Federation Col. Junaid Alam Thursday inaugurated a three day Online Referees and Judges Course.

Speaking after inauguration, Col. Junaid Alam said that judo players have proved best talent by winning medals in the South Asian Games. He said that Pakistani male and female athletes are no less than anyone and have won numerous medals in the South Asian Games held in Nepal from December 1 to 10 last year as well as many international levels.

He also thanked the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza for sending the players of the National Judo Team to participate in the South Asian Games.

He said that it was no less than a great honor for the government to give Rs 6.5 million to these athletes. Col. Junaid Alam said that Shah Hussain Shah had excelled and qualified for the Olympics. Qaiser Afridi also made a name for Pakistan by winning medals in three Asian level Championships in a month, while Hamid also performed well. He said that Pakistani women are no less than anyone and our women are also participating in the events at the international level.

Col. Junaid Alam urged the participants to take full advantage of this platform and learn from it. He further said that working for the sports in good faith is one of our duties and our top priority. He also emphasized on working with honesty and integrity.

Earlier, Masood Ahmed, Vice President, Pakistan Judo Federation, welcomed the participants and highlighted the importance of the course. A total of 60 participants from Pakistan Army, Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Railway, Pakistan Police, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Balochistan, and other affiliated Units of the federation are taking part in 3-days Course.

On the opening day of the course, Vice President PJF Masood Ahmed, Technical Director Muhammad Younis, Director for Judges and Referees Judo Commission Qamar Shakeel and member Judges and Referees Judo Commission Talib Hussain delivered the lectures on various aspects of the game. Course will continue till June 13.