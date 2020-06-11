UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Col. Junaid Inaugurates 3-day Online Referees, Judges Course

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

Col. Junaid inaugurates 3-day online Referees, Judges Course

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Judo Federation Col. Junaid Alam Thursday inaugurated a three day Online Referees and Judges Course.

Speaking after inauguration, Col. Junaid Alam said that judo players have proved best talent by winning medals in the South Asian Games. He said that Pakistani male and female athletes are no less than anyone and have won numerous medals in the South Asian Games held in Nepal from December 1 to 10 last year as well as many international levels.

He also thanked the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza for sending the players of the National Judo Team to participate in the South Asian Games.

He said that it was no less than a great honor for the government to give Rs 6.5 million to these athletes. Col. Junaid Alam said that Shah Hussain Shah had excelled and qualified for the Olympics. Qaiser Afridi also made a name for Pakistan by winning medals in three Asian level Championships in a month, while Hamid also performed well. He said that Pakistani women are no less than anyone and our women are also participating in the events at the international level.

Col. Junaid Alam urged the participants to take full advantage of this platform and learn from it. He further said that working for the sports in good faith is one of our duties and our top priority. He also emphasized on working with honesty and integrity.

Earlier, Masood Ahmed, Vice President, Pakistan Judo Federation, welcomed the participants and highlighted the importance of the course. A total of 60 participants from Pakistan Army, Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Railway, Pakistan Police, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Balochistan, and other affiliated Units of the federation are taking part in 3-days Course.

On the opening day of the course, Vice President PJF Masood Ahmed, Technical Director Muhammad Younis, Director for Judges and Referees Judo Commission Qamar Shakeel and member Judges and Referees Judo Commission Talib Hussain delivered the lectures on various aspects of the game. Course will continue till June 13.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Sports Pakistan Railway Punjab WAPDA Male Nepal Shakeel June December Women Olympics Afridi From Government Best Top Asia Million

Recent Stories

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

2 hours ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

2 hours ago

Zakat Fund offers AED38.6 million to support proje ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed says &#039;global cooperation an ..

3 hours ago

Realme leaps intolocal AIOT industry kicking off w ..

3 hours ago

Lavrov Says Russia Confirms Invitations to Resched ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.