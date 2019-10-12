Colak wins rings title, bronze for Frenchman who suffered horror Olympic injury

Ibrahim Colak of Turkey scooped his first major title with gold on the men's rings at the world gymnastics championships on Saturday as Olympic champion Eleftherios Petrounias finished fourth

Stuttgart, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Ibrahim Colak of Turkey scooped his first major title with gold on the men's rings at the world gymnastics championships on Saturday as Olympic champion Eleftherios Petrounias finished fourth.

In a nail-biting final, the 24-year-old Colak took gold by just 0.033 points ahead of Italian Marco Lodadio.

France's Samir Ait Said earned bronze, 0.133 back.

Ait Said's first world championship medal, at 29, came three years after he suffered a shocking injury, a double fracture of the left leg, dismounting in the vault at the Rio Olympics.

Petrounias, the 2016 Olympic champion and a three-time worlds gold medallist, finished just off the podium at only 0.2 points behind Colak.