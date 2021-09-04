Colbrelli collects his bonuses and Benelux lead

Italian Sonny Colbrelli escaped from an elite breakaway through the Ardennes to win the sixth stage of the Tour of Benelux and take the overall lead

Houffalize, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Italian Sonny Colbrelli escaped from an elite breakaway through the Ardennes to win the sixth stage of the Tour of Benelux and take the overall lead.

Colbrelli surged away from the breakaway with more than 25km to go, just ahead of the 'Golden Kilometre' which includes three sprint lines, mopping up nine bonus seconds.

He collected another bonus when he came in first in Houffalize, crossing the line 42 seconds ahead of his Slovenian Bahrain Victorious team-mate Matej Mohoric.

Belgian Jasper Stuyven was third.

The victory and the bonuses mean the 31-year-old will swop his Italian champion's jersey for blue race leader's jersey for the 180.9km final stage on Sunday which finishes with a climb of the Mur de Grammont.

Mohoric moved up to second overall, 51sec behind.

Belgian Victor Campenaerts who rides for Qhubeka and was also part of the breakaway is third at 53sec with Swiss rider Stefan Kung, who started the day in the lead another 14 seconds back.