Open Menu

Cold Weather, Chances Of Rain In KP

Muhammad Rameez Published February 04, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Cold weather, chances of rain in KP

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Cold weather and chances of rain in most districts of the province with chance of snowfall in Chitral, Dir, Kalam, and Malam Jabba, said Meteorological Department official on Sunday.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours is 26 mm in Parachinar, 10 mm in Bannu, 4 mm in Malam Jabba and Balakot, the Meteorological Department official said.

The lowest temperature is minus 10 centigrade.

Malam Jabba minus 6, Dir, Para Chinar and Drosh minus 2 centigrade with Peshawar city recorded a minimum temperature of 2 and a maximum of 13 degrees Celsius.

APP/ijz

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Parachinar Chitral Dir Balakot Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

9 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

18 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

18 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

18 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

18 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

18 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

18 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

18 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

18 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

18 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports