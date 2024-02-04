Cold Weather, Chances Of Rain In KP
Muhammad Rameez Published February 04, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Cold weather and chances of rain in most districts of the province with chance of snowfall in Chitral, Dir, Kalam, and Malam Jabba, said Meteorological Department official on Sunday.
The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours is 26 mm in Parachinar, 10 mm in Bannu, 4 mm in Malam Jabba and Balakot, the Meteorological Department official said.
The lowest temperature is minus 10 centigrade.
Malam Jabba minus 6, Dir, Para Chinar and Drosh minus 2 centigrade with Peshawar city recorded a minimum temperature of 2 and a maximum of 13 degrees Celsius.
APP/ijz
