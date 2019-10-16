Cole shuts down Yankees as Astros lead series 2-1

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Gerrit Cole delivered seven shutout innings and Jose Altuve crushed a solo homer early as the Houston Astros defeated the New York Yankees 4-1 to seize a 2-1 lead in the American League Championship Series on Tuesday.

Cole continued his postseason dominance in game three by striking out seven in a marathon contest in New York where he got off to a slow start but made clutch pitches when it counted most and ground out the win.

The teams are scheduled to play game four on Wednesday but weather forecasters are predicting heavy rains around Yankee Stadium, so Major League Baseball is considering switching the contest to Thursday.

Cole had to work for the victory in front of a crowd of 47,400 as he allowed four hits and issued a career high five walks. His seven strikeouts snapped a string of 10 or more strikeouts in 11 consecutive starts.

Altuve and Josh Reddick each hit towering 400 foot-plus homers early for the Astros, who are seeking their second World Series title in three years.

Altuve batted two-for-five and scored two runs, including one on a wild pitch by Zack Britton in a two-run seventh that gave the Astros a three-run lead.

Reddick's monster shot into the upper deck in right field in the second came off a slider from Yankees' starting pitcher Luis Severino.

Severino pitched 4 1/3 innings allowing five hits, two runs, walking three and striking out six.

Astros reliever Roberto Osuna got the save retiring three straight New York batters in the ninth.

The game featured a 17-minute delay before the start of the fifth inning when home plate umpire Jeff Nelson had to leave the contest with a possible concussion after taking two foul tips off his face mask.

Nelson was replaced by Kerwin Danley who moved over from second base.