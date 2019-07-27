Coleman eyes Doha gold after US trials win

Christian Coleman believes his best is yet to come as he targets a 100m gold medal at this year's World Championships in Doha

Des Moines, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jul, 2019 ) : Christian Coleman believes his best is yet to come as he targets a 100m gold medal at this year's World Championships in Doha

The 23-year-old sprinter underscored his status as the world's fastest man on Friday after powering to victory at the US Track and Field Championships.

Coleman, who had earlier beaten world champion Justin Gatlin in the semi-finals with a time of 9.96sec, clocked 9.99sec into the wind to leave the field in his wake.

It was the first major outdoor title of Coleman's professional career, and provided further evidence that he is ready to improve on his 100m silver medal from the 2017 World Championships.

Coleman, however, was in no mood to bask in the win, telling reporters afterwards that his sights were already locked on Doha.

"The mission's not over," Coleman said. "I came into the year wanting to win a gold medal in Doha. This is what I had to do to get there. And that's just what I focus on every single day.

"Attack every practice, attack every single workout, attack all the things that I have to do get a gold medal." While the 37-year-old Gatlin cannot be overlooked, Coleman's results this year suggest he has finally gained the upper hand over his old friend and rival.

- No nerves - Two years ago, Coleman was the fastest man in the world heading into the US trials in Sacramento, only to tighten up in the final and lose to Gatlin, who would go on to win gold in London.

This year, Coleman arrived at the trials once more with the fastest 100m time of the year -- 9.81sec.

But there was not the slightest hint of nerves on Friday as Coleman swept to victory in the final after outpacing Gatlin in the semis.

Coleman, who qualified for the US Olympic team in 2016 while still in college, said he is more comfortable racing at an elite level now.

"I barely squeaked on the team in 2016 and I was like a sophomore, just soaking it all in," Coleman said.

"The next year in 2017 I had a really good collegiate season, but it was my first time being on that global stage. I didn't really know what to expect.

"This time making the world team, I know what it takes to get there, and I know what to expect. I'll be a little bit more comfortable so it's going to help me a lot." Coleman, the world indoor champion and record holder over 60m, is adamant that he is still yet to reach his peak.

"If you look at my progression throughout the years I've always got better and better and I take great pride in that, always trying to be better than I was last year, or last week or yesterday," he said.

"I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life but I've still got more to go. I can just keep getting better, there's things I can improve on."