Coleman Ready For Worlds After US Trials Win

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 28, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Christian Coleman warmed up for next month's World Indoor Championships with a blistering 60m victory in the US trials on Sunday.

Coleman, who returned to the track this season after serving an 18-month suspension for breaching anti-doping rules, clocked a world-leading 6.45sec to claim his third US indoor crown.

The 25-year-old reigning 100m and 60m world champion exploded from the blocks to lead from start to finish, holding off the challenge of Marvin Bracy, who was second in 6.48sec.

It means Coleman, gold medallist at the 2018 World Indoors in Birmingham, will spearhead US sprint hopes at the March 18-20 World Championships in Belgrade.

"It feels good," Coleman said after Sunday's win in Spokane, Washington.

"I'm blessed for the opportunity to come out here and compete against a world class field and come out with a victory." Coleman, who was suspended from last year's Tokyo Olympics after three whereabouts violations, is now looking forward to challenging on the global stage once more in Serbia.

"It's the best of the best," Coleman said. "We'll go over there and put on a good show for the USA and be ready." Coleman's win was the highlight of Sunday's action, which also saw sprint hurdler Grant Holloway maintain his eight-year unbeaten streak in the men's 60m hurdles.

Holloway, the 2019 110m hurdles champion, blasted to victory in 7.

37 sec from Jarret Eaton in 7.47sec.

"I'm excited to do it all over again and represent Team USA again," the 24-year-old world record holder said.

Elsewhere Sunday, two-time Olympic and reigning world shot put champion Ryan Crouser eased to victory with a world-leading heave of 22.51m.

Crouser, hoping to add a world indoor title to a medal collection which includes golds from the 2016 Olympics and pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games, was in complete control throughout Sunday's competition with all four of his throws over 22m.

His nearest rival was Josh Awotunde who finished second with a throw of 21.74m.

The women's pole vault, meanwhile, saw a welcome return to winning ways for reigning indoor champion Sandi Morris.

Morris, silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Games and the 2017 and 2019 world championships, exited last year's Tokyo Games in tears after her pole snapped and left her with a hip injury.

However Morris looked to have put that disappointment behind her on Sunday, clearing 4.80m to win ahead of Tokyo Olympic champion Katie Nageotte, who was second with a best jump of 4.75.

"I am so excited, I had a coaching change coming off an injury last season and today I really felt like myself again," Morris said.

"It felt really good to be out there jumping big bars. I nearly cried at the end because I'm so emotional to be back at the heights that I know I can jump."

