Colin Munro fined for HBL PSL Code of Conduct breach

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ):Islamabad United's Colin Munro has been charged 10 per cent of his match fee for a level 1 breach of the HBL Pakistan Super League Code of Conduct during his side's loss against Peshawar Zalmi in Qualifier 1 on Thursday night.

Munro was found to have violated Article 2.2 that deals with abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings.

He hit the stumps with his bat after he was bowled by Salman Irshad, said a spokesman for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), here on Friday.

Munro pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Roshan Mahanama. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Faisal Afridi, third umpire Alex Wharf and fourth umpire Rashid Riaz.

Since Munro pleaded guilty, there was no need for a formal hearing.