Colin Munro praises Faheem for his top knock

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ):Islamabad United batter Colin Munro has lauded all-rounder Faheem Ashraf for his top knock against Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 game, saying he was a genuine all-rounder.

Ashraf was once again the finisher for Islamabad United as his quick-fire half-century helped the home side to a nail-biting two-wicket win over Multan Sultans late Tuesday. Faheem struck three boundaries and a maximum in the final over of the match as Islamabad United became the first team in HBL Pakistan Super League to score 18 off the last over to win a match.

"It is always nice to win but it's not easy chasing 200. The wicket was nice and flat good for batting. Faheem is a wonderful player. He has been getting opportunities in the past. But he's in serious form, he's bowling well and is an important part of the team. He is a genuine all-rounder. His knock was very mature which put us in a position to get 18 off the last over," he said in a presser after the game.

Replying to a question, he said he doesn't like to look at his performances too much, as long as the team was winning. "It's always nice to contribute and at the moment I'm batting well and sticking to my strengths.

Hopefully, I can score more and get us in the top two and see what happens in the final." He said it was always good to be in the franchise, where you can come and play your natural game. "Islamabad United has given me the opportunity to learn as a leader and to be a coach on the side, as well." To another question, he said Shadab Khan was a proper batter. "As a captain, he's calm and collected in the field and really cares about the team. He is a genuine all-rounder." Multan Sultan's pacer Anwar Ali said there was a lot of competition in cricket and death overs were difficult. "Islamabad played better and got the result. Every ground is our home ground and we played well but our opposition played better." To a question, he said Quetta Gladiators was a good side but couldn't make the combination.

He said the best Playing XI was decided after seeing the opposition, but he tries to contribute whenever gets the opportunity. "We played good cricket but I think we are lagging in fielding and we need to improve it," he said and also lauded Ihsanullah for his bowling and hoped for his good career.