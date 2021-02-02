UrduPoint.com
Colin Munro Won’t Available For Upcoming PSL

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:35 PM

Colin Munro won’t available for upcoming PSL

New Zealand batsman Colin Munro says he is not available just because of not finding isolation timely as he will get back to his homeland.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2021) New Zealand batsman Colin Munro on Tuesday ruled out after having difficulties with finding “isolation space” back in his country after the tournament in Australia.

He would not be available for Islamabad United for upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six which is due to start from February 20.

He had to fly to Pakistan from Australia but New Zealand’s quarantine system required pre-booking.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Munro said he was disappointed for missing opportunity of playing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“It’s a big disappointment for me for missing out because Islamabad were really good to me,” Munro was quoted as saying.

“I couldn’t get any quarantine booked in time despite that they retained me after knowing that I will fly from Big Bash to directly Pakistan,” said Munro.

He added that PSL would finish on 23rd of March and he would fly back to New Zealand in the middle of May with additional two weeks on top of that. “It’s tough but the world the way it is maybe that’s a silver lining-spend more more time at home with the family and get ready for whatever is next.

