Coll Becomes First Male Kiwi Since 1987 To Reach World's Top 2

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:30 AM

Coll becomes first male Kiwi since 1987 to reach World's Top 2

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :New Zealand's Paul Coll has become the first male Kiwi since Ross Norman in August, 1987 to reach the top two of the PSA Men's World Rankings after the December rankings were released on Wednesday.

Coll, 29, has been one of the form players of the 2021-22 season so far and captured his second title of the year when he defeated World No.1 Ali Farag to win the Canary Wharf Classic title in November, said a press release issued here.

That win has seen Coll, who became the only male Kiwi ever to win the prestigious Allam British Open back in August - leapfrog former World No.1 Mohamed ElShorbagy, who falls outside of the world's top two for the first time since November, 2017.

Farag stays at No.1, while Egypt's Tarek Momen (No.4) and Peru's Diego Elias (No.5) complete the top five. Mostafa Asal remains at No.6, with Marwan ElShorbagy and Welshman Joel Makin rising a place to No.

7 and No.8, respectively, which is a career-high ranking for Makin. Fares Dessouky drops two spots to No.9 as a result, while Karim Abdel Gawad rounds off the top 10.

A runner-up finish at the Malaysian Open has seen Miguel Rodriguez rise a place to No.11 and he overtakes Mazen Hesham, who drops to No.12. Mohamed Abouelghar rises a place to No.13, switching places with Gregoire Marche, while Malaysian Open victor Saurav Ghosal stays at No.15.

Youssef Ibrahim (No.16), Youssef Soliman (No.17) and Eain Yow Ng (No.18) all retain their spots, while Frenchman Baptiste Masotti moves up to a career-high ranking of No.19. That sees Germany's Raphael Kandra fall a place as he completes the top 20.

In terms of the biggest mover, Argentina's Miguel Pujol has risen 333 places to No.455 after he won the Head Open in Brazil to mark his PSA Tour debut.

