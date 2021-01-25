UrduPoint.com
Collective Efforts Needed For Promotion Of Sports In Country: Javed Karim

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Javed Karim, President, Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Federation, on Monday said that collective efforts were needed for the promotion and development of sports in the country.

Addressing an event at a local club organized by Chairman Karachi Sports Foundation Asif Azeem, he said that the practical steps taken by the Karachi Sports Foundation for the financially weak players, sports organizers and ground staff affected by the lockdown were commendable and worthy of imitation by others, according to a news release.

Javed Karim further said that winning medals in international events prove to be very helpful in the development and promotion of sports in the country. It not only elevated the country's position in sports sector but also makes athletes internationally acclaimed.

He said better results could be achieved in the future if the medal winner athletes were encouraged by the government and private institutions. He also announced to continue cooperating with KSF in other fields besides sports.

Dr. Farhan Essa, Governor, Rotary International, said that Pakistan ws one of the few countries in the world where players were endowed with God-given talents, if they were provided with full opportunities in sports infrastructure and playing field as per world standards, they would surely win more medals for the country in the international events including the Olympics.

Muhammad Saleem Rajput, Senior Vice President, Sindh Olympic Association, said that the KSF deserved appreciation for its services including the provision of free higher education to country's young and talented athletes, spreading the message of green Pakistan free from environmental pollution through sports, free of charge coronavirus test facilities and distribution of ration bags among sportsmen during lockdown. He said each member of the Karachi Sports Foundation's team was our national hero their humanitarian services.

On the occasion prominent personalities belonging to sports sector were presented awards by Karachi Sports Foundation and gifts were distributed by Karachi Club Secretary Amin Merchant.

Syed Afzal Zaidi, Metropolitan Commissioner, KMC, Muhammad Naeem Sandhu, Deputy Secretary, Governor House, Karachi Tax Bar President Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant, KSF President Syed Wasim Hashmi, Secretary Murad Hussain and Muhammad Nasir were also present on the occasion.

