Collective efforts vital for development of sports: Secretary Sports

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Balochistan Javed Anwar Shahwani visited Ayub Stadium Sports Complex after taking charge of his office

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Balochistan Javed Anwar Shahwani visited Ayub Stadium Sports Complex after taking charge of his office.

He inspected various grounds and sports halls, especially the football ground and issued instructions to improve the condition of all the grounds and asked the employees to perform their duties properly.

He said that any kind of negligence in duty would not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against the absent employees and added that we all have to work together for the promotion of sports.

The Secretary Sports said that we have to correct our house first, and all employees should be present at their place of posting adding that the stadium would provide a better environment for the players and the public.

After visiting Ayub Sports Complex, Director General Sports Dura Baloch gave a briefing to the Secretary Sports regarding the department, its sports policy and many issues pertaining to the past performance of the annual sports Calendar.