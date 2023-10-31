Open Menu

Collective Efforts Vital For Development Of Sports: Secretary Sports

Muhammad Rameez Published October 31, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Collective efforts vital for development of sports: Secretary Sports

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Balochistan Javed Anwar Shahwani visited Ayub Stadium Sports Complex after taking charge of his office

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Balochistan Javed Anwar Shahwani visited Ayub Stadium Sports Complex after taking charge of his office.

He inspected various grounds and sports halls, especially the football ground and issued instructions to improve the condition of all the grounds and asked the employees to perform their duties properly.

He said that any kind of negligence in duty would not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against the absent employees and added that we all have to work together for the promotion of sports.

The Secretary Sports said that we have to correct our house first, and all employees should be present at their place of posting adding that the stadium would provide a better environment for the players and the public.

After visiting Ayub Sports Complex, Director General Sports Dura Baloch gave a briefing to the Secretary Sports regarding the department, its sports policy and many issues pertaining to the past performance of the annual sports Calendar.

Related Topics

Football Balochistan Sports All

Recent Stories

AJK PM urges world HR bodies to take notice of wor ..

AJK PM urges world HR bodies to take notice of worsening political, human rights ..

7 minutes ago
 PSCA reunites missing child with parents

PSCA reunites missing child with parents

7 minutes ago
 CS holds meeting to review preparations for Gilgit ..

CS holds meeting to review preparations for Gilgit Baltistan's Independence Day ..

7 minutes ago
 HESCO claims recovery of Rs160.5 mln in different ..

HESCO claims recovery of Rs160.5 mln in different areas of Hyderabad

7 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends launch of fourth edit ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends launch of fourth edition of ‘Emarat AlAman’

15 minutes ago
 DC reviews quality of work on Punjab Cities Progra ..

DC reviews quality of work on Punjab Cities Program

9 minutes ago
Food inspector visits flour mill in Kohat

Food inspector visits flour mill in Kohat

9 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting for repatriation of illegal nati ..

DC chairs meeting for repatriation of illegal nationals in Ziarat

10 minutes ago
 OxfordAQA – UK curriculum exams launched in Paki ..

OxfordAQA – UK curriculum exams launched in Pakistan

35 minutes ago
 Training session on e-Procurement kicks off at PIT ..

Training session on e-Procurement kicks off at PITB

38 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan technical cooperation conference ig ..

China-Pakistan technical cooperation conference ignites path to innovation, part ..

33 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding illegal immi ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding illegal immigrants repatriation

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports