Collective sports activities to enhance social cohesion between Pak-Afghan youth

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :In order to promote social cohesion between Afghan Refugees and Pakistani Youth, Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CAR-KP) with support of SSARC-GIZ organized Running Competitions for young Afghan and Pakistani girls at Qayum Sports Complex here on Monday.

As many as 40-young girls from the Afghan and Pakistani community participated in the events. The ceremony was attended by Additional Commissioner Security CAR-KP Haider Ali Shah, Project Manager Shuja-ur-Rehman, guests from GIZ and officials of the sports department.

Addressing the media persons after the prize distribution ceremony, the Project Manager Shuja-ur-Rehman said that sports activities are not only essential for mental and physical health of youth but also for the development of a society as a whole.

He said that organizing collective sports events for the youth from Afghan and host communities were aimed at promoting social cohesion between the two community groups and to flourish the culture of passion in youth.

Shuja-ur-Rehman further noted that Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CAR-KP) in collaboration with German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ BmZ) is supporting steps to enhance social cohesion and social wellbeing among Afghan Refugees and Host Community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Project Manager maintained that the ever first Joint event for young Afghan and Host girls has provided an opportunity to Afghan and Host girls to come closer to each other and share their experiences and thoughts.

He hoped that engaging together the youth of Afghan and Host Community in different Sports, Cultural and educational activities would become another milestone in continuation of services of CAR-KP to boost the social cohesion and wellbeing among Afghan Refugees and Host Community.

The running competitions are implemented as a part of the CAR-KP Project activities that is being implemented in the four districts of the province i.e. Peshawar, Kohat, Charsadda and Nowshera with financial assistance from GIZ.

As many as forty girls from Afghan Refugees and Host Community from district Peshawar took part in the competitions that were organized under two categories of 100 meter and 200 meter races.

Additional Commissioner Security Haider Ali Shah, Project Manager Shuja ur Rehman and other officials from CAR-KP distributed cash prizes and trophies amongst the three top position holders of the competitions.