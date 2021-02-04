UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

College Hoops Star's Collapse Not Covid-related: Family

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:50 AM

College hoops star's collapse not Covid-related: family

Miami, Feb 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :University of Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson's frightening collapse in December wasn't related to Covid-19, his family said in a statement Wednesday.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes for Keyontae and our entire family," the statement released through the University of Florida said.

"University of Florida Health treating physicians consulted with other local and national experts who reviewed the relevant imaging and testing related to this case. The unanimous conclusion of all experts is that Keyontae's medical emergency was not related to or a result of a previous or current Covid diagnosis." Johnson, a third-year player who was named the top pre-season player in the Southeastern Conference, collapsed on court minutes into a game on December 12.

He was hospitalized in critical condition with his grandfather saying he was placed in a medically induced coma.

Days later, he was upgraded to stable condition, and after a week he was well enough to post a video on social media thanking fans for their support.

Wednesday's statement did not specify the nature of Johnson's medical emergency, only saying that the family remained "committed to sharing any information that could be helpful to others." Multiple reports on Johnson's collapse had noted there had earlier been an outbreak of Covid-19 on the Gators team.

"Our hope is that the experts' conclusion that this instance is not Covid-related will bring some peace of mind," the statement said.

So far, Johnson has not returned to competition, although he has rejoined his team helping out the coaching staff.

"He will spend the rest of the season focused on being the best coach and teammate he can be," the statement said. "What comes next for Keyontae is for him to share on his own timeline."

Related Topics

Social Media Florida December Post Family All Share Best Top Coach Court

Recent Stories

Rise in temperatures expected with rain chances lo ..

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first ba ..

9 hours ago

Govt to cover 70% eligible COVID-19 vaccine recipi ..

9 hours ago

Virus pushes Santander into first annual loss

9 hours ago

Al Ain FC, Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to stage two f ..

10 hours ago

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.