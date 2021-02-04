Miami, Feb 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :University of Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson's frightening collapse in December wasn't related to Covid-19, his family said in a statement Wednesday.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes for Keyontae and our entire family," the statement released through the University of Florida said.

"University of Florida Health treating physicians consulted with other local and national experts who reviewed the relevant imaging and testing related to this case. The unanimous conclusion of all experts is that Keyontae's medical emergency was not related to or a result of a previous or current Covid diagnosis." Johnson, a third-year player who was named the top pre-season player in the Southeastern Conference, collapsed on court minutes into a game on December 12.

He was hospitalized in critical condition with his grandfather saying he was placed in a medically induced coma.

Days later, he was upgraded to stable condition, and after a week he was well enough to post a video on social media thanking fans for their support.

Wednesday's statement did not specify the nature of Johnson's medical emergency, only saying that the family remained "committed to sharing any information that could be helpful to others." Multiple reports on Johnson's collapse had noted there had earlier been an outbreak of Covid-19 on the Gators team.

"Our hope is that the experts' conclusion that this instance is not Covid-related will bring some peace of mind," the statement said.

So far, Johnson has not returned to competition, although he has rejoined his team helping out the coaching staff.

"He will spend the rest of the season focused on being the best coach and teammate he can be," the statement said. "What comes next for Keyontae is for him to share on his own timeline."