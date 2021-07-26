UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Collins Clinches First Title After Tough Year

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 08:50 AM

Collins clinches first title after tough year

Palermo, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Danielle Collins of the United States became the WTA's 14th first time champion of 2021 when she clinched the Palermo clay court title on Sunday.

The 27-year-old top seed eased past Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse, ranked at 137 in the world, 6-4, 6-2 in the final.

The American did not drop a set all week at the tournament.

"It's given me so much self-confidence to finally win a tournament, because I've been on tour now for a couple of years, and that was one of my goals," said the 44th-ranked Collins.

Victory came after a tough year for the American who was off tour between March and the French Open in May.

She had needed surgery to remove "a cyst the size of a tennis ball from my ovary", she told Britain's Daily Telegraph.

"I've been improving, clearly, based on my results and being able to go longer with my stamina throughout the events," added Collins on Sunday.

"That was my main goal in playing all of the tournaments the last four weeks. It was just really rewarding to think about."

Related Topics

Tennis World Ruse Palermo United States March May Sunday All From Top Court

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival concludes today

11 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development kicks off Summer ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas installs 4 dist ..

12 hours ago

UAEFA to host Sudanese Football Team training camp

12 hours ago

RTA changes ferry schedules as of 25th July

13 hours ago

Dubai hosted 270 local, international sporting eve ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.