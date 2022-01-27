Collins overpowers Swiatek to set up Australian Open final with Barty

Big-hitting American Danielle Collins swept past Iga Swiatek Thursday and into the Australian Open final where she will meet world number one Ashleigh Barty

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Big-hitting American Danielle Collins swept past Iga Swiatek Thursday and into the Australian Open final where she will meet world number one Ashleigh Barty.

The 27th seed overpowered the Polish seventh seed and former French Open champion 6-4, 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena to reach her first Grand Slam decider.