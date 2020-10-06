UrduPoint.com
Collins Sets Up Kenin Clash In French Open Quarter-finals

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Danielle Collins will face Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over Tunisian 30th seed Ons Jabeur on Tuesday.

World number 57 Collins, a semi-finalist in Melbourne last year, is through to the last eight at a Grand Slam for the second time.

Jabeur was the first Arab woman to appear in the last 16 of the French Open.

