UrduPoint.com

Collins Super-satisfied To Make Quarters After Painful Surgery

Muhammad Rameez Published January 24, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Collins super-satisfied to make quarters after painful surgery

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Fired-up American Danielle Collins says it was "super satisfying" to be able to bounce back and make the Australian Open quarter-finals after "scary" surgery last year for endometriosis.

The 27th seed outlasted 19th-seeded Elise Mertens 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a 2hr 51min marathon in sweltering heat on Rod Laver Arena and will play French veteran Alize Cornet for a place in the last four.

Collins went under the knife last year for a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes.

"Super satisfying and rewarding, because I think any time you're going to have a surgery like I had, I think any athlete would find it less than ideal and nerve-racking knowing how your body is going to recover after that type of surgery," she said.

"It's extremely painful and scary, because there is a lot of important things in life that you learn about during those surgeries.

"Yeah, I'm just very relieved that the surgery went well for me, and that now I'm able to perform more consistently from a physical standpoint. I think that's helped me a lot mentally, knowing that." She is the third American woman to make the last eight, with Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula also through.

Collins was an Australian Open semi-finalist three years ago.

She clinched her maiden WTA Tour titles in San Jose and Palermo after a tough start to 2021 when she needed the surgery.

She had a dream start Monday, holding comfortably then breaking Mertens, but the Belgium warmed to the task and pushed Collins hard on her next service game.

The American held on but Mertens worked her first break point and converted for 1-3 when Collins netted then threw her racquet to the ground in frustration.

Related Topics

Marathon San Jose Palermo Madison Belgium Women Australian Open From

Recent Stories

Trade deficit growing alarmingly: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

Trade deficit growing alarmingly: Mian Zahid Hussain

14 seconds ago
 Arsenal among 16 international football teams camp ..

Arsenal among 16 international football teams camping in Dubai in the first mont ..

24 minutes ago
 Anushka, Kohli issue statement about first glimpse ..

Anushka, Kohli issue statement about first glimpse of Vamika

31 minutes ago
 Auger-Aliassime faces Medvedev test after overcomi ..

Auger-Aliassime faces Medvedev test after overcoming Cilic

10 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 24,938 new COVID-19 cases

Philippines logs 24,938 new COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 65,109 New COVID-19 Cases, 655 Dea ..

Russia Confirms 65,109 New COVID-19 Cases, 655 Deaths - Response Center

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.