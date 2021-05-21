Colombia dropped as Copa America co-host

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said Thursday that Colombia will no longer co-host this year's Copa America amid civil unrest and surging coronavirus cases

The tournament - which was due to be held jointly by Colombia and Argentina - is slated to begin on June 13, having been postponed by a year because of the pandemic.

Colombia had been scheduled to host fixtures in four cities, and the final was earmarked for Barranquilla's Estadio Metropolitano on July 10.

"CONMEBOL guarantees the realization of the 2021 Copa America and in the coming days will inform where the games originally allocated to Colombia will be played," the entity said in a statement.

The announcement came just hours after Colombian sports minister Ernesto Lucena asked CONMEBOL to postpone the tournament until local coronavirus restrictions were eased to allow fans into stadiums.