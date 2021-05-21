UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia Dropped As Copa America Co-host

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 02:31 PM

Colombia dropped as Copa America co-host

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said Thursday that Colombia will no longer co-host this year's Copa America amid civil unrest and surging coronavirus cases

ASUNCION, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :-- The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said Thursday that Colombia will no longer co-host this year's Copa America amid civil unrest and surging coronavirus cases.

The tournament - which was due to be held jointly by Colombia and Argentina - is slated to begin on June 13, having been postponed by a year because of the pandemic.

Colombia had been scheduled to host fixtures in four cities, and the final was earmarked for Barranquilla's Estadio Metropolitano on July 10.

"CONMEBOL guarantees the realization of the 2021 Copa America and in the coming days will inform where the games originally allocated to Colombia will be played," the entity said in a statement.

The announcement came just hours after Colombian sports minister Ernesto Lucena asked CONMEBOL to postpone the tournament until local coronavirus restrictions were eased to allow fans into stadiums.

Related Topics

Football Sports Barranquilla Argentina Colombia June July Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France welcomes Mideast ceasefire, urges relaunch ..

5 minutes ago

Myanmar detainees tell of 'torture': freed Japan j ..

5 minutes ago

Motorbike, three wheelers sales rise by 34pc in 1 ..

13 minutes ago

New Zealand reports 3 new cases of COVID-19 in man ..

13 minutes ago

China's national museum unveils exhibition of anci ..

18 minutes ago

Argentine President Thanks Russia, Mexico, China f ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.