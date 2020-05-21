Colombian Cyclist Pantano Receives Four-year Doping Ban
Colombia's Jarlinson Pantano has been banned for four years by cycling's world governing body after testing positive for the blood booster EPO last year
Pantano, who won a stage on the 2016 Tour de France, failed an out-of-competition test in February 2019, shortly after racing in the Tour de Haut Var in southern France.
The Trek-Segafredo rider was provisionally suspended in April 2019.
Pantano, 31, was Colombia's time-trial champion in 2017 and has also won stages at the Tour of Switzerland and the Tour of Catalonia.