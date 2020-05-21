UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombian Cyclist Pantano Receives Four-year Doping Ban

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:19 PM

Colombian cyclist Pantano receives four-year doping ban

Colombia's Jarlinson Pantano has been banned for four years by cycling's world governing body after testing positive for the blood booster EPO last year

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Colombia's Jarlinson Pantano has been banned for four years by cycling's world governing body after testing positive for the blood booster EPO last year.

Pantano, who won a stage on the 2016 Tour de France, failed an out-of-competition test in February 2019, shortly after racing in the Tour de Haut Var in southern France.

The Trek-Segafredo rider was provisionally suspended in April 2019.

Pantano, 31, was Colombia's time-trial champion in 2017 and has also won stages at the Tour of Switzerland and the Tour of Catalonia.

He announced last June that he was retiring from the sport.

Related Topics

World Cycling France Switzerland Colombia February April June 2017 2016 2019 From Blood

Recent Stories

PML-N leader Ata Ullah Tarar tests positive for Co ..

6 minutes ago

Ex FPCCI President demands implementation of GI la ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Customs and Omani counterpart discuss post-c ..

12 minutes ago

Meeting held to review implementation of SOPs for ..

7 minutes ago

AAC raided on bus terminals, coaches stand to chec ..

7 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary demands abolition of Ruet-e-Hilal ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.