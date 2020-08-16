UrduPoint.com
Colombian Martinez Wins Cycling's Criterium Du Dauphine

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 08:31 PM

Colombian Martinez wins cycling's Criterium du Dauphine

Megève, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Daniel Martinez of Colombia emerged as a surprise winner of the five-day Criterium du Dauphine on Sunday, having been in fifth place overnight.

Overnight leader Primoz Roglic pulled out injured from the race seen as a dress rehearsal for the Tour de France, leaving France's Thibaut Pinot in the lead, which he blew by a few seconds to finish second overall.

The stage was won by American Jumbo-Visma rider Sepp Kuss, a 25-year-old from Colorado.

