Megève, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Daniel Martinez of Colombia emerged as a surprise winner of the five-day Criterium du Dauphine on Sunday, having been in fifth place overnight.

Overnight leader Primoz Roglic pulled out injured from the race seen as a dress rehearsal for the Tour de France, leaving France's Thibaut Pinot in the lead, which he blew by a few seconds to finish second overall.

The stage was won by American Jumbo-Visma rider Sepp Kuss, a 25-year-old from Colorado.