Colorful Hoper Winter Sports Festival starts in GB

A colorful Hoper Winter Sports Festival 2023 was inaugurated near Boys High School Hoper Nagar, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) on Thursday to celebrate the scenic snow-clad mountains

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :A colorful Hoper Winter sports Festival 2023 was inaugurated near Boys High school Hoper Nagar, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) on Thursday to celebrate the scenic snow-clad mountains.

Talking to APP, an official of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) said the festival would be greatly helpful in promoting and projecting winter tourism in the country.

He said the two-day event highlights the country's rich tourism potential offshore and huge crowds including locals, tourists, and adventure seekers are attending the festival.

The festival included competitions of ice hockey, ice-skating, paragliding, indigenous games, and a free-lancing seminar and talks on climate change, climate actions eco-system, biodiversity, and wildlife. Traditional food and cultural stalls have also been set up during the event.

The Winter Festival every year welcomes local and international tourists coming to Gilgit-Baltistan to enjoy activities throughout the festival.