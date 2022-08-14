Colorful Independence Day celebration held in Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, Pakistan's diamond jubilee celebrations took place at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda with flag hoisting ceremonies and national songs, culture dress show, skits, and informative tableaus presented by more than a 1,000 kids of various schools.

The celebrations held under the aegis of the District Administration, District Sports Officer, District Youth, and Al-Kidmat Foundation.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Fazal-e-Shakoor Khan, Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Capt. (Retd) Abdur Rehman, Mayor Charsadda Maulana Abdur Rauf Shakir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Miss Sania Safi, AC Alveena Faiz, District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah, officials of the Private education Network, teachers and students of various public and private school and colleges, athletes, and elders of the area enthusiastically participated.

The guests and schools kids flanked by a well-dress KP Police and Rescue 1122 contingents hoisted the flag at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex lawn. The Police Jawan also presented salami followed by the National Anthem. The guests, elders of the area, kids, athletes and officials also offered special prayers for the development and prosperity of the country.

Kids from various schools presented urdu, English and Pashto speeches, national songs and tableaus.

Besides, 12 different sports events, including table tennis male and female, badminton male and female, athletics male and female, volleyball male and female, football, tug-of-war male and female, swimming, marathon, hockey, cycle race, martial arts male and female, throw ball and cricket male and female had already been continued since August 1, 2022.

KP Law Minister Fazal-e-Shakoor said that freedom was a blessing and should be valued; "Pakistan is our identity and we strive to make it one of most developed country of the world." He said that the youth should actively participate in extra-curricular activities and highlight their creative abilities in sports as well.

He stressed on the youth that sports should be used for mental and physical development as well as to bring glory to the country and the nation.

DC Charsadda Captain (Retd) Abdul Rehman said that it was our moral responsibility to guide the youth in the right direction because "our future is in their hands. Our elders have sacrificed a lot for the establishment of Pakistan." "We also have to explain the meaning of freedom to our youth so that they are always ready for any sacrifice and make Pakistan prosperous," he added.

At the end, the chief guest gave away certificates, trophies, shields and cash prizes to all the participants.