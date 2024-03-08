Colorful three-day IM Olympiad kicked off

The three-day IM Olympiad 2024 kicked off at the IMSciences here Friday

Jointly organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and the IM Sciences, the gala is showcasing thrilling sports, including futsal, badminton, e-games, table tennis, and sessions for different trainings and skills, and stalls for foods and snacks. Music and Qawali night are also part of the Olympiad 2024.

On the first day, sports competitions like futsal, badminton, e-games, table tennis were held in which over 700 male and female students participated.

The futsal players exhibited extraordinary skills and spirit in a bid to win the game.

Futsal is a football-based game played on a hardcourt like a basketball court, smaller than a football pitch, and mainly indoors.

Later, music and Qawali night were also arranged to entertain the students and visitors. The young students performed “Atharan” dance to the drumbeat and sang songs that mesmerized the audience.

Atharan is a traditional dance, which is performed during weddings and other celebrations. Finals of various games would be held on the last day of the festival.