UrduPoint.com

Colourful Pakistan Sports Festival-2022 Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 06, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Colourful Pakistan Sports Festival-2022 begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :The colourful Pakistan Sports Festival-2022 got underway under the aegis of Frontier Corps (North), Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and District Administration Bajaur at Tehsil Bajaur Sports Complex with more than 500 teams of various disciplines are taking part.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Member National Assembly Guldad Khan was the chief guest and formally inaugurated the festival to be continued till March 23.

Officials of the district administration, security forces and Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also present during the colourful opening ceremony.

The sports festival was attended by athletes, officials, district administration and security forces officials and a large number of locals and other guests from various walks of life.

The participating athletes exhibited great enthusiasm during the colourful opening ceremony started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Qari Adnan, followed by the National Anthem wherein all the participating athletes took part in the March Past.

A gymnastic and smart contingent of karate display enthralled the sitting spectators with their performance and skills.

The jam-packed spectators' fence largely appreciated the performance of the athletes during their gymnastic and karate demonstration. More than 500 teams from all the tehsils of Bajaur district are participating in the sports festival, carrying games like cricket, football, volleyball and basketball.

Soon after inaugurating the festival, pigeons and balloons were released in the air. The Complex was also decorated well with different banners inscribed with slogans.

School children from various schools presented national songs and tableaus highlighting the struggles and sacrifices being made for the motherland Pakistan. Local singers also performed and got thundering applause from the sitting spectators who responded well with their cheering hands. The players also come up with by dancing on the tone of local instruments Doll (drums) and Surna (pipe).

The spectators who came on the occasion thanked the district administration and security forces and said that they were grateful to these institutions for organizing such a healthy festival. The Pakistan Sports Festival will be jointly played in Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber till March 23.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Football National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports March All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

8 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

17 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

17 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

17 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>