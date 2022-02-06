Colourful Pakistan Sports Festival-2022 begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :The colourful Pakistan Sports Festival-2022 got underway under the aegis of Frontier Corps (North), Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and District Administration Bajaur at Tehsil Bajaur Sports Complex with more than 500 teams of various disciplines are taking part.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Member National Assembly Guldad Khan was the chief guest and formally inaugurated the festival to be continued till March 23.

Officials of the district administration, security forces and Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also present during the colourful opening ceremony.

The sports festival was attended by athletes, officials, district administration and security forces officials and a large number of locals and other guests from various walks of life.

The participating athletes exhibited great enthusiasm during the colourful opening ceremony started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Qari Adnan, followed by the National Anthem wherein all the participating athletes took part in the March Past.

A gymnastic and smart contingent of karate display enthralled the sitting spectators with their performance and skills.

The jam-packed spectators' fence largely appreciated the performance of the athletes during their gymnastic and karate demonstration. More than 500 teams from all the tehsils of Bajaur district are participating in the sports festival, carrying games like cricket, football, volleyball and basketball.

Soon after inaugurating the festival, pigeons and balloons were released in the air. The Complex was also decorated well with different banners inscribed with slogans.

School children from various schools presented national songs and tableaus highlighting the struggles and sacrifices being made for the motherland Pakistan. Local singers also performed and got thundering applause from the sitting spectators who responded well with their cheering hands. The players also come up with by dancing on the tone of local instruments Doll (drums) and Surna (pipe).

The spectators who came on the occasion thanked the district administration and security forces and said that they were grateful to these institutions for organizing such a healthy festival. The Pakistan Sports Festival will be jointly played in Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber till March 23.