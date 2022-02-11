Colourful Pakistan Sports Festival begins in Mohmand, 5000 athletes competing

The Pakistan Sports Festival 2022 has officially started in Mohmand District in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and Frontier Corps (North) with 520 teams and 5,000 players from all tehsils of Mohmand district are participating in different sports events including cricket, football, volleyball, basketball and others

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Sports Festival 2022 has officially started in Mohmand District in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and Frontier Corps (North) with 520 teams and 5,000 players from all tehsils of Mohmand district are participating in different sports events including cricket, football, volleyball, basketball and others.

In this regard, the opening ceremony was held in Mohmand which was largely attended by players from the different Games. The chief guest of the opening ceremony was MNA Sajid Mohmand who formally inaugurated the Games. Opening ceremony was also attended by athletes, officials, district administration and security forces officials and a large number of citizens as well as elders and other guests from various walks of life.

The teams participating in the sports festival took part in the March Past in the opening ceremony. While school children performed gymnastics. Local artists also performed traditional dances on the occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief guest MNA Sajid Mohmand thanked Frontier Corps (North) and said that they are grateful for organizing such a healthy festival in Mohmand district. The Pakistan Sports Festival is being played jointly in Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber till March 23.

The teams participated in the sports festival March Past in which school children presented different tableaus. On this occasion, local artists also performed Khattak dance, to which the participants paid special tribute.

On this occasion, the citizens thanked the district administration and Frontier Corps North and said that they are grateful to these institutions for organizing such a healthy festival.

The Pakistan Sports Festival is being played jointly in Bajaur, Khyber and Mohmand till March 23, 2022.

The participating athletes exhibited great enthusiasm during the colourful opening ceremony, starting with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Qari Asmat, followed by the National Anthem by the school children. All the participating athletes took part in the March Past.

All the athletes have multi-colour track-suites. A gymnastic and smart contingent of karate, taekwondo display enthralled the sitting spectators with their performance and skills. The jam-packed spectators' fence largely appreciated the performance of the athletes during their gymnastic, karate and taekwondo demonstrations. All the tehsils of Mohmand District participate in the sports festival, which carries games like cricket, football, volleyball and basketball. Soon after inaugurating the Festival, pigeons and balloons were released in the air. The Complex was also decorated well with different banners inscribed with slogans.

School children from various schools presented national songs and tableaus highlighting the struggles and sacrifices of the security forces and jawan of Pakistan Army being made for the motherland Pakistan.

Local singers also performed and got thundering applause from the sitting spectators who responded well with their cheering hands. The players also come up with by dancing on the tone of local instruments Doll (drums) and Surna (pipe).

The spectators who came on the occasion thanked the district administration and security forces and said that they were grateful to these institutions for organizing such a healthy festival.