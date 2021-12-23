Colourful Quaid Day Games in Mardan Sports Complex on Dec 25: Jamshed Baloch

A colourful function will be organized at Mardan Sports Complex on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day in which prizes will be distributed among the winners of cycle races along with various sports competitions

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :A colourful function will be organized at Mardan Sports Complex on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day in which prizes will be distributed among the winners of cycle races along with various sports competitions.

Talking to media men here, Regional Sports Officer Mardan Jamshed Baloch said that preparations have been completed for the celebration of Quaid-e-Azam Day Games. A colourful function is being organized in which Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habib Arif will be the chief guest at Mardan Sports Complex wherein male and female players would take part in different competitions.

He said guests comprising Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan, DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan, Secretary Sports Amir Sultan Tareen, Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand and other personalities have been invited.

He said that the event would be organized by District Sports Officer Mardan in which the schedule of sports competitions organized by Regional Sports Office Mardan for the next six months would also be announced.

There will be a culture program as well during the competition besides a karate, gymnastic display will be part of the Quaid Day Games.

Initially, Fakhr Mardan Awards will be introduced as well. In the first phase, prominent hockey player Humayun Khan, former Director of Sports Post Graduate College Mardan Miss Gulnar, former famous athlete Hibaat Khan and Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities Murad Ali Mohmand would be awarded for their excellent work as far as sports activities and development of sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is concerned.

Ali Mohmand will be awarded the Fakhr Mardan Award. The award of the late international athlete Hibaat Khan Award will be received by his sons. He said that plans have been prepared for the promotion and development of sports in Mardan.

Responding to a question, Regional Sports Officer Mardan Jamshed Baloch said that Fakhr-e-Mardan Awards would be given in March next year. He also said that in the first week of March, in collaboration with KP Scrabble Association, boys and girls scrabble competitions would be organized in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan and Malakand.

The aim is to promote the sport, which will include government and private schools, he said, adding that the sports schedule for the next six months would be formally announced during the event.