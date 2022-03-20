UrduPoint.com

Colourful Spring Festival At Beacon House School Held

Muhammad Rameez Published March 20, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Colourful Spring Festival at Beacon House School held

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :In order to promote the creative and aesthetic talents of the students Beacon House School System Jamrud Road Campus Peshawar hosted a One Day colorful Learning and Spring Festival in which school children, parents and teachers participated with great enthusiasm.

On this occasion, projects on modern science were prepared by the students. Medical projects were made by junior class students in which the parents and other guests evinced great interest and appreciated the works.

Stalls on foods and drinks, face painting, books and toys were also set up at the festival whereas the culture of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was highlighted by the students in an interesting manner by wearing each of the traditional dresses of the provinces in a dress show.

The students also presented humorous poetry and received accolades from the audience. sports competitions were also held wherein students actively participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Mehnaz Arbab said that education in this institution is imparted in accordance with the requirements of modern times which students learn quickly.

It is gratifying to see the children's project that they are moving fast in modern times and are also aware of the challenges they face. Prizes were also awarded to the winners in the festival.

