Colourful Winter Youth Sports Festival Begins In City

Muhammad Rameez Published December 31, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :A Colorful Winter Youth Sports Festival kicks off with the joint collaboration of Director Youth Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex here on Saturday.

Administrator and international Karate coach Shah Faisal, Deputy Director Youth Atifa Khan graced the occasion as guest and formally inaugurated the festival in which a total of 60 girls players and 110 male players in five different games including Gymnastic, Badminton, Cricket, ITF Taekwondo, and Karate are taking part.

The festival is jointly organized by Directorate Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex and Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. With the cooperation, the Winter Youth Sports Festival will continue for two-day, followed by a grand New Year Musical Show, Firework with prominent artists including Akbar Ali Khan, Salma Naz, Uzair Sherpao, Hamayun Khan, Sehrish Khan, Zafar Farooq and Karan Khan.

This is the last event of the year 2022, which has been ensured to be held in a grand manner.

This was said by the administrator and international coach of the Pakistan Cricket Federation, Shah Faisal, while talking to the media on this occasion, Caretaker Hayatabad Sports Complex Yasir islam, coaches Abdul Shakoor (Football), Shakeel Ahmed (Squash), Naveed Bibi (Taekwondo), Gymnastics Shahzad, Fauzia, Irfan (Cricket), Squash, Naeem Nauman Athletics Nawab (Archery) were also present.

Shah Faisal further said that Hayatabad Sports Complex is one of the most modern stadiums in the province which is equipped with modern facilities. He said that recently Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also inaugurated the latest international level cricket stadium which is a beautiful masterpiece of its style of construction.

He said that sports activities will be started with more enthusiasm from the beginning of the New Year and more events will be organized in the coming time which will further highlight the beauty of the Hayatabad Sports Complex.

