Colourful Women Sports Festival-2022 begins in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :In connection with Charsadda Sports Festival 2022, women's competitions started with a grand ceremony at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda under the aegis of District Sports Officer, District Administration and Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Sania Safi formally inaugurated the Festival wherein more than 1000 female players in nine different Games are taking part. Former International Athletic Shabana Khattak, Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghanavi, DSO Charsadda Tehseenullah, international athlete Nadeem Khan, Administrator Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Imran Khan, teaching staff, Organizing Secretary Miss Nousheen and other personalities were also present.

According to the details, games were organized under the name of Charsadda Sports Festival-2022 with the slogan "Khailoon Ky Rang Charsadda Ky Sang" wherein all the participating players would compete in Badminton, hockey, netball, squash, table tennis, throw ball, tug-of-war and volleyball.

The ceremony was started from the recitation from the Holy Quran by Jalwa, followed by the National Anthem and March Past of all the participating athletes.

The school children of the Aspired Public School, Charsadda present a tableaus on the National Song ``Mai Be Pakistan Hon, Tu Be Pakistan Ha, Tu to Meri Jan Han" which largely enthralled the sitting spectators who responded well with their cheering hands.

Soon after the colourful inauguration, in the 100m race the girls athletes took part in six heat before Momina of Peace School and College won gold medal, Rasheeda of Govt Girls College No.

1 took silver medal and Usra of Girls College Dargai got bronze medal.

In the 800m final Momina of Peace College won the gold medal, followed by Amana of Bacha Khan University Charsadda and Husna of Girls College Gangi.

In Tug-of-War competitions, Peace School and College defeated New Muslim, New Muslim defeated Girls College Charsadda 2, Girls College Tangi defeated Government Higher Secondary School Tangi while Girls College Tangi defeated Girls College Dargai. Girls High School Rajjar defeated Government Girls College Charsadda 1 and Peace School took the lead over Bacha Khan University. Similarly, ICMS defeated Girls College Matta Shabqadar and qualified for the next round.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Sania Safi said that Pakistan could not develop unless and until women participation. She said women's role is vital for progress in every field as they are half of the Pakistan population. She urged the female athletes to take active part in sports alongside their students so that they could reach to the national and international level not only in sports but also in other sectors.

She said sports are very vital for mental and physical health. Sania Safi assured the players on behalf of the District Sports Officer Charsadda and the district administration that they would ensure all possible facilities to the women athletes so that the women athletes could make the country famous not only at national but also international levels. At the end, Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi presented her a shield of the Games.