Columbus Crew Beat Seattle 3-0 To Win 2020 MLS Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 09:10 AM

Columbus Crew beat Seattle 3-0 to win 2020 MLS Cup

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Argentine midfielder Lucas Zelarayan scored twice as the Columbus Crew defeated Seattle 3-0 to win the MLS Cup Saturday, denying the Sounders a second straight Major League Soccer crown.

Zelarayan opened the scoring in the 25th minute and sealed the Crew's second MLS Cup crown in the 82nd at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, with Derrick Etienne delivering a goal for the Crew in the 31st.

Columbus, one of the founding clubs of MLS, earned a second MLS Cup crown to the one they captured in 2008, while the Sounders failed in their bid for a third title in five years.

More Stories From Sports

