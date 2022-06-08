UrduPoint.com

COMBAXX Sports KP Junior Tennis Camp From June 15

Muhammad Rameez Published June 08, 2022

COMBAXX Sports KP Junior Tennis camp from June 15

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :COMBAXX sports International Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Tennis camp will be commencing from June 15, 2022 at historical Pakistan Tennis Club, Shahi Bagh here.

This was stated by Secretary General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association Umar Ayuz Khalil while talking to media men here on Wednesday.

Flanked by international tennis star Israr Gul, Umar Ayaz Khalil said that they are very thankful to COMBAXX Sports International for sponsoring the camp wherein both male and female tennis players would be trained and coached under qualified coaches including Zakir Ullah, Nouman Khan, Roman Gul, Inam Gul and Female Coach Oreen Jasia.

He said both COMBAXXSports International, which is also extended great sponsorship to have international squash events in Pakistan, also came and agreed to have this camp. Besides another one is Technifiber Rackets for supporting Tennis players during the camp.

Umar Ayaz Khalil said that the coaching and training camp will be inaugurating by Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan along with DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan, Chairman Provincial Tennis Association Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir, President KP Tennis Association DIG Saleem Marwat, CEO COMBAXX Sports International Sports Pakistan Omar Saeed, Director Combax Sports Syed Arif Ali, known cardiologist Dr. Farhat Abbas and other important personalities will be present.

He said that three categories of players would be trained in the camp and international players would be included in A category. National players in B category and local players in C category will participate.

The players of different age groups U10, U12, U14, U16 and U18 players can participate in the camp. All the players must bring their Form B with them to a certain age group, he said.

