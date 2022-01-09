PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :After a decade long break international squash come back to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the name of Combaxx sports KP Satellite International Squash for Men and Women will be commencing today (Monday) at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex, Qayyum Stadium here.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association (KPSA) in collaboration with Combaxx Sports, is organising Combaxx Sports KP Satellite International Squash Tournament for Men, Women and Junior U19 from January 10-15, 2022, said a jubilant Qamar Zaman, who is also Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation told APP here on Sunday.

All is set to hold the international squash event for a decade long break and it is a matter of joy that international squash is coming to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Qamar Zaman, who is Chairman of the KP Squash Association said.

He also lauded the efforts of the President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Duad Khan and Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for extended all out support in holding the tournament wherein 32 top ranking players at the Professional Squash Association (PSA) would via for the top honor from all across Pakistan.

The tournament carries a prize money of US $ 1000 each for Men's and Women and Rs 100,000 for U19. Qamar Zaman said that the finals of the competitions will be held on January 15 in which the best national and international players from all over Pakistan are taking part. He said each category is 32 players each. The Organising Secretary and Chief Referee of the event will be his son Munawar Zaman, he added.

He said that DG Sports Khalid Khan would inaugurate the event on Monday at 12.00 noon. Secretary Provincial Squash Association Mansoor Zaman, Director Blue Tone Squash academy Wazir Gul, members of the executive committee, head coach Tahir Iqbal, coaches Muhammad Waseem, Alamzeb, Niamat Ullah will also be present.

He expressed the hope that with the holding of the international tournament more such international events would be organized in future. He said Pakistan Squash Federation is trying its level best to provide international exposure to the players in the country so that their ranking could be improved.