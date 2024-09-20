Combaxx Sports will continue its support for promotion of softball; Zubair Macha

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Trinity Greens won the title of "Combaxx sports Softball Talent Hunt Championship" held under the auspices of the Softball Federation of Pakistan, by defeating Karachi Whites by 5 runs.

In the final played at Trinity Girls school and College Ground, Trinity Greens scored 8 runs in three innings whereas Karachi Whites managed to score just 3 runs in three innings.

On behalf of the winning team, Amina Mushtaq, Zainab Nasir and Faiza Babar scored 2 runs, while Maryam, Kulsoom and Marfra scored 1 run each on behalf of Karachi Whites.The chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony was Zubair Macha, General Manager of Combaxx Sports.

On the occasion, the President of the Softball Federation of Pakistan Asif Azeem, Principal of Trinity College Irene Pearl, Secretary of Audit Kamran Kaleem, Vice President of the Federation Tehmina Asif, President of Karachi Softball Muhammad Nasir, Secretary Faraz Ijaz, Elizabeth Majeed Gul, Nahid Liaquat, and a large number of players and students were present.

While speaking on the occasion, GM of Combaxx Sports Zubair Macha said that youth are the future of Pakistan, and healthy players are the message of a strong Pakistan from the platform of Combaxx Sports.

The talent hunt program at the level of educational institutions will give young players ample opportunities to express their talents, for which Combaxx Sports will continue its support for the development and promotion of softball at the national level.

Asif Azeem said that the exemplary discipline was shown by all the teams during the talent hunt championship, I congratulate all the players and officials on my behalf, especially the performance of Karachi softball to make the event a success and their performance is worthy of praise.

Later, Zubair Macha along with Asif Azeem, Kamran Kaleem, Irene Pearl and Tehmina Asif distributed trophies, shields and souvenirs to the successful players and officials.