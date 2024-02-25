Combined Efforts Lead Team To Victory: Coach
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 25, 2024 | 10:10 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Coach of Multan Sultans, Muhammad Waseem said that the victory against Quetta Gladiators was a combined effort.
Holding a press conference after the match at the stadium, Muhammad Waseem said the conditions would be different in the next matches as the matches would not be at the home ground.
He said that overseas and senior players performed key roles in the victory of the team while the performance of the local players was also impressive. He said that the team was not depending on a single player but the combined efforts.
He said that the pitch was supporting the spinners and setting a target of 170 was the plan of the game.
To a question, Waseem said that not only Multan Sultans but all teams were showing weaknesses in fielding, adding that special training was being ensured for players to improve fielding and there would be no more catch drops in the next matches.
He lauded the team management for picking Muhammad Ali and said that he has full control of the bowling and once again shines in today's match.
