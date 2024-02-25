Open Menu

Combined Efforts Lead Team To Victory: Coach

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 25, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Combined efforts lead team to victory: Coach

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Coach of Multan Sultans, Muhammad Waseem said that the victory against Quetta Gladiators was a combined effort.

Holding a press conference after the match at the stadium, Muhammad Waseem said the conditions would be different in the next matches as the matches would not be at the home ground.

He said that overseas and senior players performed key roles in the victory of the team while the performance of the local players was also impressive. He said that the team was not depending on a single player but the combined efforts.

He said that the pitch was supporting the spinners and setting a target of 170 was the plan of the game.

To a question, Waseem said that not only Multan Sultans but all teams were showing weaknesses in fielding, adding that special training was being ensured for players to improve fielding and there would be no more catch drops in the next matches.

He lauded the team management for picking Muhammad Ali and said that he has full control of the bowling and once again shines in today's match.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali All Coach Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

3 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

6 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

13 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

24 hours ago
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

1 day ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 day ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

1 day ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

1 day ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports