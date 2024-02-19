Combined Efforts Lead Team To Victory: Head Coach
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 19, 2024 | 01:00 AM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Head Coach of Multan Sultans, Abdul Rehman, said that starting the tournament with a victory in the first match was a good sign and termed the victory against Karachi Kings combined efforts by all players.
In a press conference after the match at Multan cricket Stadium on Sunday, Abdul Rehman said that every player played their due role as per the strategy, leading the team to victory with 55 rungs. He said that the bowl was turning in the initial stages of batting, but the batsman played well as per the conditions. He said that Malan and Hendricks played a dominating role in setting up a reasonable target of 186 runs.
He said that T-20 has some different mathematics, and we have tried to produce the best versions of batsmen, bowlers, and fielders to get better results. He said that he has been with the Multan Sultans for the last five years in strategy making and other matters, and we have a balanced combination of fast bowlers, spin bowlers, and batmen.
To a question about weakness, he replied that there was always room for improvement, but in the current match, the bowlers and batters have proved their abilities; however, an improved version of fielding has also been witnessed in the match.
He termed Muhammad Ali one of the best bowlers in the country, having the capability of using the best-length bowl and executing the plan. He said that he proved himself a good bowler after bowling to the top batsmen in the match and could be on the national team.
He said that it has been decided to make new strategies as per the match, and they would be made by keeping in view the strengths and weaknesses of the rival teams. He said that Multan Sultans was the best franchise that played three consecutive finals, winning one and standing runner-up in two.
