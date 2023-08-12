Commentary panel for Asia Cup 2023 unveiled

(@Abdulla99267510)

Eminent figures from Pakistan, including former PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, alongside Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, have secured their positions on the commentary panel.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12nd, 2023) The commentary team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 has been unveiled, featuring esteemed cricket veterans from various countries.

The panel boasts a diverse selection, with India contributing five members, Pakistan offering four, and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and New Zealand each presenting one representative.

Eminent figures from Pakistan, including former PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, alongside Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, have secured their positions on the commentary panel.

Additionally, New Zealand's Scott Syris has been included among the panelists.

The tournament is scheduled to commence on August 30, commencing with the opening match between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan. A total of 13 matches are slated for this year's competition, adhering to the 50-overs format.

The distinguished list of commentators also includes Irfan Pathan, Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Russel Arnold, Gautam Gambhir, Athar Ali Khan, Deep Dasgupta, and Bazid Khan.