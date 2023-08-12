Open Menu

Commentary Panel For Asia Cup 2023 Unveiled

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 12, 2023 | 06:22 PM

Commentary panel for Asia Cup 2023 unveiled

Eminent figures from Pakistan, including former PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, alongside Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, have secured their positions on the commentary panel.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12nd, 2023) The commentary team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 has been unveiled, featuring esteemed cricket veterans from various countries.

The panel boasts a diverse selection, with India contributing five members, Pakistan offering four, and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and New Zealand each presenting one representative.

Eminent figures from Pakistan, including former PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, alongside Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, have secured their positions on the commentary panel.

Additionally, New Zealand's Scott Syris has been included among the panelists.

The tournament is scheduled to commence on August 30, commencing with the opening match between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan. A total of 13 matches are slated for this year's competition, adhering to the 50-overs format.

The distinguished list of commentators also includes Irfan Pathan, Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Russel Arnold, Gautam Gambhir, Athar Ali Khan, Deep Dasgupta, and Bazid Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Multan Bangladesh Sri Lanka Wasim Akram PCB Nepal August From Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sharjah Old Cars Club approves launch of specialis ..

Sharjah Old Cars Club approves launch of specialised annual festival

8 minutes ago
 Flag hoisting ceremony held at ICCI to celebrate ' ..

Flag hoisting ceremony held at ICCI to celebrate 'Independence Day'

25 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city

Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city

25 minutes ago
 EECP therapy gains momentum as non-surgical Remedy ..

EECP therapy gains momentum as non-surgical Remedy for heart ailments

25 minutes ago
 National Minority Day marked in PHA office

National Minority Day marked in PHA office

25 minutes ago
 Kashmiris demand implementation of UN resolution: ..

Kashmiris demand implementation of UN resolution: Dr Fai

25 minutes ago
State land worth millions of rupees retrieved in D ..

State land worth millions of rupees retrieved in DI Khan

25 minutes ago
 1571 suspects arrested during last month

1571 suspects arrested during last month

25 minutes ago
 Secretary Agriculture chairs meeting to review cot ..

Secretary Agriculture chairs meeting to review cotton crop

25 minutes ago
 TMA Balakot finalizes Independence Day celebration ..

TMA Balakot finalizes Independence Day celebration programe

25 minutes ago
 National flags hoist everywhere as Independence Da ..

National flags hoist everywhere as Independence Day preparations reach to climax ..

50 minutes ago
 I.Day cake cutting ceremony held at e-Khidmat Cent ..

I.Day cake cutting ceremony held at e-Khidmat Center

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports