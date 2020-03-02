The commission of the Russian Sport Ministry has decided, at its meeting in Moscow, to restore the accreditation of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF), Sport Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The commission of the Russian Sport Ministry has decided, at its meeting in Moscow, to restore the accreditation of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF), Sport Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Monday.

"The meeting was held. It was decide to restore the accreditation," Matytsin told reporters.

The Russian Sport Ministry suspended in late January RusAF accreditation until March 1, also recommending the RusAF Presidium to resign. The presidium accepted the recommendation and resigned on February 3. The recommendation followed a statement by the Athletics Integrity Unit board, which asked the World Athletics Council to maintain the suspension of the Authorized Neutral Athlete process in regard to Russian athletes and to consider the expulsion of RusAF from the membership of World Athletics.