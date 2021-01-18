Commissioner appreciates holding of sports activities

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Shaikh has appreciated the efforts of the sports organizations engaged in the promotion of sports in the city and asked them to keep continue such activities observing the COVID-19 SOPs to provide the youths the sports activities and the opportunities to explore their talent in sports.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of the Commissioner Karachi Baket Ball Association held at the final of the tournament at Aram Bagh baketball court, said a statement on Monday.

He assured that the city administration would continue its support to the sports organizations for organizing the sports activities which are to be held according to the COVID-19 SOPs notified by the government to stop spread of COVID-19 in the city.

He announced that all such sports programmes withheld due to the COVID-19 would be restored as soon as the situation becomes normal.

He said that Commissioner Karachi Marathon would also be organized as and when situation allows.

The Commissioner appreciated the efforts made for holding of the tournament saying that in the coronavirus situation when there is no outdoor activities available to the sports people, holding the tournament was a good effort.

Deputy commissioner district south Irshad Ali Sodher , President of the Baket Ball Association Ghulam Mohammad also spoke on the occasion.