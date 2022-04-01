UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Congratulates Deaf Dumb Cricket Team On 2nd Position

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 01, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal congratulated the Bahawalpur Deaf and Dumb Cricket Team at the Commissioner's Office Bahawalpur here today for their excellent performance in the National T20 Cricket Championship and appreciated them for securing the second position

Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani and Divisional sports Officer Maqsoodul Hassan Javed were also present on the occasion. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that special children were our assets. These children showed their best talents and deserve special commemoration.

The Bahawalpur Deaf and Dumb Cricket Team recently participated in the National T20 Cricket Championship held in Lahore and won the second position.

