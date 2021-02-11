UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Discusses T20 Matches Arrangements With DG SBP

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman had a meeting with Director General Sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh to discuss arrangements for the Pak-South Africa T20 cricket series here at National Hockey Stadium, on Thursday.

They also inspected all arrangements in the Nishtar Park Sports Complex. AC Model Town, Director Admin Javed Chohan SBP Security In-charge Col (retd) Shabbir Hussain and other top officials were also present on the occasion.

The also inspected CCTV Control Room and makeshift 20-bed hospital established at National Hockey Stadium for Pak-South Africa T20 cricket series.

Arshad Aulakh said that the Punjab government had made excellent arrangements for the Pak-South Africa T20 cricket series.

"The tour will be successful by the grace of God and the cricket-lovers will witness some best cricket at Gaddafi Stadium," he expressed his hope.

He instructed the staff concerned to ensure availability of the best first aid facilities at 20-bed temporary hospital during the Pak-South Africa T20 cricket series.

The DG SBP said continuous tours of international cricket teams were a proof that law and order situation in Pakistan had improved a lot. It is only due to positive role of all departments. "We have best CCTV control room system in place for international sports events and that's why we are quite confident to provide best security cover to South African cricket team".

