Commissioner For Early Completion Of Sports Projects

Muhammad Rameez 21 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 02:04 PM

Commissioner for early completion of sports projects

Commissioner Multan Division Dr. Irshad Ahmed directed officers concerned to complete all ongoing development projects of sports as early as possible in order to store healthy activities in the grounds

KHANEWAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr. Irshad Ahmed directed officers concerned to complete all ongoing development projects of sports as early as possible in order to store healthy activities in the grounds.

During his visit of Kabirwala to inspect development projects here on Monday, the commissioner said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar paying special focus on development of South Punjab.

He said that the young generation should be given opportunities to show their talent in grounds also.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that a football ground was being made on 27 kanals land with funds of Rs 62 million.

He said that the project would be completed before December and would be made operational for sports related activities.

He said that Tehsil Sports Complex was also being constructed in the district on 23 kanals land with funds of Rs 60 million.

The DC informed commissioner that the ongoing project of Tehsil Sports Complex would be completed within the current fiscal year adding that gymnasium hall, outdoor gym and jogging track would be made in the complex.

