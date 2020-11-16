Commissioner for restoration of sports activities at YMCA ground

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :In the light of the Supreme Court's directives, the Karachi administration has taken concerted steps to restore the Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) ground to its original form and restore sports activities in the YMCA ground after the encroachments on the YMCA were removed The YMC Association, Karachi Hockey Association and other sports associations have assured their full support to Commissioner Karachi, said a news release on Monday.

Commissioner and Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani along with Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Sodhar and Senior Director Karachi Municipal Corporation Syed Sallahudin visited the YMCA ground.

Also present on the occasion were YMCA Secretary Sports Babar Paul and Secretary Karachi Hockey Association Haider Hussain, other office bearers of YMCA and Karachi Hockey Association and officials concerned.

The Commissioner asked the Karachi Hockey Association to make arrangements for the match between Quaid-e-Azam Hockey XI and Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan XI on December 25 at YMCA ground.

He took a complete round of YMCA ground and inspected the work under construction in detail.

Iftikhar Shallwani also inspected the ongoing work of installation of grill for boundary wall. It was decided that an eight to ten feet wide jogging track would be constructed in the ground. Eco-friendly trees would be planted along the jogging track.

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner South to take steps to revive various sports activities in collaboration with the YMCA and the concerned sports associations.

Secretary YMCA Babar Paul assured the Commissioner that he would do his utmost to fully revive the sports activities in YMCA ground.

Secretary Karachi Hockey Association Haider Hussain said that YMCA had been the center of hockey activities. YMCA has played an important role in the promotion of national sports.