UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Timely Completion Of Arrangements For Cholistan Rally

Muhammad Rameez Published January 30, 2023 | 09:21 PM

Commissioner for timely completion of arrangements for Cholistan Rally

Under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar, a review meeting was held regarding the organizing of the International Cholistan Desert Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar, a review meeting was held regarding the organizing of the International Cholistan Desert Rally.

Managing Director TDCP Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Tariq Mehmood Bukhari, DPO Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Aitzaz Anjum, SP Special Branch Habibullah, Regional Manager TDCP Tariq Rabbani, Major (Rtd) Tahir Majeed, Dean Islamia University Professor Asif Naveed Ranjha, Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, District Emergency Officer Rescue-1122 Baqir Hussain and officers of other concerned departments were present in the video link meeting.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar directed that the arrangements for the International Cholistan Desert Rally should be completed on time. All matters regarding the preparation of the track, establishment of tent settlement, traffic route management, cultural events, and sports competitions should be done in an efficient manner.

Related Topics

Sports Company Traffic Bahawalpur Muhammad Ali Cholistan All

Recent Stories

Vehicle hijackers nabbed in Hazro

Vehicle hijackers nabbed in Hazro

12 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks report about death of employe ..

12 minutes ago
 Wellbeing of UK Youth at Lowest Level in Over Deca ..

Wellbeing of UK Youth at Lowest Level in Over Decade - Report

15 minutes ago
 UNGA President urged to persuade India implement U ..

UNGA President urged to persuade India implement UNSC Kashmir rulings:

12 minutes ago
 Provision of health facilities to KDA employees am ..

Provision of health facilities to KDA employees among top priorities: Minister N ..

9 minutes ago
 PTDC, TDAP efforts in Travel & Adventure Show laud ..

PTDC, TDAP efforts in Travel & Adventure Show lauded

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.