Commissioner for timely completion of arrangements for Cholistan Rally

Under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar, a review meeting was held regarding the organizing of the International Cholistan Desert Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar, a review meeting was held regarding the organizing of the International Cholistan Desert Rally.

Managing Director TDCP Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Tariq Mehmood Bukhari, DPO Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Aitzaz Anjum, SP Special Branch Habibullah, Regional Manager TDCP Tariq Rabbani, Major (Rtd) Tahir Majeed, Dean Islamia University Professor Asif Naveed Ranjha, Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, District Emergency Officer Rescue-1122 Baqir Hussain and officers of other concerned departments were present in the video link meeting.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar directed that the arrangements for the International Cholistan Desert Rally should be completed on time. All matters regarding the preparation of the track, establishment of tent settlement, traffic route management, cultural events, and sports competitions should be done in an efficient manner.