Commissioner for timely completion of ongoing development projects

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Afaq on Friday underlined the need for taking tangible measures to ensure timely completion of all ongoing development projects in the area.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at his office, which was attended by officials of the Communication and Works(C&W) and other relevant departments.

During the meeting, the relevant officials gave a detailed briefing on ongoing development projects and several other related matters.

The commissioner said that the administration would make no compromise on the quality of public welfare schemes. He directed the relevant officials to ensure quality material for construction in that regard.

He said that an effective monitoring mechanism should be placed by conducting regular inspections.

The quality work needed to be ensured and development projects should be completed within the stipulated time, the commissioner added.