UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Timely Completion Of Ongoing Development Projects

Muhammad Rameez Published January 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Commissioner for timely completion of ongoing development projects

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Afaq on Friday underlined the need for taking tangible measures to ensure timely completion of all ongoing development projects in the area.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at his office, which was attended by officials of the Communication and Works(C&W) and other relevant departments.

During the meeting, the relevant officials gave a detailed briefing on ongoing development projects and several other related matters.

The commissioner said that the administration would make no compromise on the quality of public welfare schemes. He directed the relevant officials to ensure quality material for construction in that regard.

He said that an effective monitoring mechanism should be placed by conducting regular inspections.

The quality work needed to be ensured and development projects should be completed within the stipulated time, the commissioner added.

Related Topics

Dera Ismail Khan All

Recent Stories

Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Françai ..

Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Française board meeting

10 minutes ago
 UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keen ..

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keenness to strengthen their strat ..

25 minutes ago
 BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: ..

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: Senate informed

1 hour ago
 Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI serie ..

Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI series final match against NZ

1 hour ago
 Minister for National Food Security dispels impres ..

Minister for National Food Security dispels impression of wheat shortage in coun ..

2 hours ago
 Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washin ..

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washington

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.