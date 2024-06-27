Open Menu

Commissioner Gives Cash Prizes To International Hockey Players Of Bahawalpur

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 27, 2024 | 06:14 PM

Commissioner gives cash prizes to international hockey players of Bahawalpur

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha has said that Bahawalpur is rich in sports activities and has produced remarkable hockey players in the past who have illuminated the name of the nation and the country at the national and international levels

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha has said that Bahawalpur is rich in sports activities and has produced remarkable hockey players in the past who have illuminated the name of the nation and the country at the national and international levels.

He expressed these views while distributing incentive checks of two hundred thousand rupees each to hockey players Arshad Liaqat and Muneeb ur Rehman for their outstanding performance in Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament on behalf of the Divisional Sports Committee here Thursday.

Regional sports officer Muhammad Aamir Hamid and sports personalities and enthusiasts were present at the occasion.

The Commissioner stated that our hockey team had excelled in displaying excellent sportsmanship and has qualified for the final match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament 2024, for which our players deserve congratulations. He extended appreciation to the players who displayed excellent performance. Commissioner Bahawalpur mentioned that Arshad Liaqat and Muneeb ur Rehman are a pride of Bahawalpur. He expressed the hope that these two players would continue to illuminate Pakistan's name in the future. He also announced the distribution of hockey sticks among players in Bahawalpur to promote the sport.

