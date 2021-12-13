Commissioner Gujranwala Zulfiqar Ghumman elected President Punjab Modern Pentathlon Association

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The elections of Punjab Modern Pentathlon Association were held here on Monday and Commissioner Gujranwala Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman was elected the president.

Zulfiqar Ghumman, who has served as Director General sports Punjab, was elected unopposed for a term of four years.

Others elected include: Rao Shahid Qayyum , Senior Vice-President, Ch Mohammad Ashraf, Mohammad Afzal, Mohammad Amir Raza Khan, Tahir Mahmood vice-presidents, Mohammad Ashfaq Secretary General, Amir Shah Finance Secretary, Kaleemullah Farooqi Associate Secretary and Oksana Lyman Chairperson Women Wing. The members of Governing Body are: Sana Arshad, Khawar Mateen, Shah Muhammad, Qaiser Ali and Mohammad Sajid.

Newly-elected president Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman while addressing the meeting said: "Our body will promote the game of pentathlon across the province and also hold training camps for children in schools.

A new pentathlon academy will be established in Nishtar Park Sports Complex".

He also announced that the Inter-Division Pentathlon Championship will be organized in Gujranwala from Dec 26, 2021 in which players from across the province will participate.

The account of Punjab Modern Pentathlon Association was also approved during the meeting. Punjab will also host 7th National Pentathlon Championship 2022 in which players from across the country will feature. It was also decided to invite foreign coach for the training of emerging pentathlon players of the province.