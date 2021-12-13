UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Gujranwala Zulfiqar Ghumman Elected President Punjab Modern Pentathlon Association

Muhammad Rameez 12 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Commissioner Gujranwala Zulfiqar Ghumman elected President Punjab Modern Pentathlon Association

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The elections of Punjab Modern Pentathlon Association were held here on Monday and Commissioner Gujranwala Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman was elected the president.

Zulfiqar Ghumman, who has served as Director General sports Punjab, was elected unopposed for a term of four years.

Others elected include: Rao Shahid Qayyum , Senior Vice-President, Ch Mohammad Ashraf, Mohammad Afzal, Mohammad Amir Raza Khan, Tahir Mahmood vice-presidents, Mohammad Ashfaq Secretary General, Amir Shah Finance Secretary, Kaleemullah Farooqi Associate Secretary and Oksana Lyman Chairperson Women Wing. The members of Governing Body are: Sana Arshad, Khawar Mateen, Shah Muhammad, Qaiser Ali and Mohammad Sajid.

Newly-elected president Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman while addressing the meeting said: "Our body will promote the game of pentathlon across the province and also hold training camps for children in schools.

A new pentathlon academy will be established in Nishtar Park Sports Complex".

He also announced that the Inter-Division Pentathlon Championship will be organized in Gujranwala from Dec 26, 2021 in which players from across the province will participate.

The account of Punjab Modern Pentathlon Association was also approved during the meeting. Punjab will also host 7th National Pentathlon Championship 2022 in which players from across the country will feature. It was also decided to invite foreign coach for the training of emerging pentathlon players of the province.

Related Topics

Sports Punjab Gujranwala Mohammad Amir Women From Coach

Recent Stories

Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets with M ..

Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets with Maldives Defence Minister

5 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima the most influential figure in wome ..

Sheikha Fatima the most influential figure in women’s rights of all time: Nahy ..

5 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Centra ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Central African Republic

20 minutes ago
 Prosecutor's Office Confirms Whelan's Status as Pr ..

Prosecutor's Office Confirms Whelan's Status as Prone to Escape - Prisoner's Law ..

3 minutes ago
 FAHR issues circular on implementation of new work ..

FAHR issues circular on implementation of new working week in federal authoritie ..

35 minutes ago
 Governor Imran Ismail for modern capacity building ..

Governor Imran Ismail for modern capacity building training for MCMC officials t ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.